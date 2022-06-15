2023: Tinubu dismisses rumour about Muslim-Muslim ticket

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed speculations that he intends to pick a fellow Muslim as a running mate.

Tinubu spoke to journalists in Ekiti on Tuesday during an APC rally ahead of the state’s governorship election.

The former Lagos governor distanced himself from the rumours, stressing that the carriers were undemocratic elements that are already threatened his imminent victory in the coming presidential poll.

Asked by Journalist on his choice of a Vice President, Tinubu said the VP slot belongs to the Northeastern region and particularly the Christians, although consultations are yet ongoing as to who will be decided.

