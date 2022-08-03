Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC being blackmailed by CAN - Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has claimed that the party is being blackmailed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its Muslim-muslim presidential ticket.

The former Edo State governor argued that the association is made up of individuals whose views on the ticket don’t represent the position of Christians in Nigeria.

“APC is being blackmailed by CAN, some individuals cannot determine who we should vote for. Religion is not the issue. It should be the character of the candidates and manifesto. CAN cannot speak for northern Christians,” Oshiomhole said when he appeared on Arise TV on Wednesday. “They (CAN) also had issues with Obasanjo.”

Oshiomhole argued that there is no evidence that Christians are being persecuted in the country, as according to him, the country is not safer for Muslims than it is for Christians.

According to the former Edo State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, though is a Muslim, has no issues with Christians.

He noted that the Tinubu has been married to his wife who is a pastor for over 40 years, and never forced her to convert to Islam.

“Christians are not safer than Muslims, neither are Muslims safer. We all are in this situation together,” he said.

“We must guard against Christians by mouth and devil in heart. Tinubu is leader but he has not participated in government, it only fair to admit that.

That we are in the same party does not mean we cannot do anything differently. Buhari inherited very bad economy, the election was postponed because of insecurity. He has done a few things well, other problems have emerged. We have to double the size of our military. He must review the security architecture because of multiplicity of agencies.”

Asked whether Tinubu should not be judged by the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari, Oshiomhole argued that the former Lagos governor was never part of the present government.

He said: “I think in appropriating or apportioning blame or crediting people, you will look at their role.

“It is a fact that Tinubu himself co-founded the APC. But he never participated in governance.

“He never held any position in government. He didn’t carry out any contract on behalf of the government. So how can you credit him either way?

“You cannot say someone who never in any way participated in government be credited with the outcome of government policy or be blamed for same.”