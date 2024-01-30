Connect with us

Politics

Tinubu vows to bring killers of Ekiti monarchs to justice
Advertisement

Politics

Nabeeha's killing: Peter Obi pays condolence visit to Al-Kadriyar family

Politics

Labour Party members facing death threats over 2023 elections – Abure

Politics

'Step aside if the shoes are too big for you,' Atiku slams Tinubu over insecurity

Politics

2024: President Tinubu plots Edo take over

Politics

Calls for restructuring challenge President Tinubu for early action

Politics

Three West African countries announce immediate withdrawal from ECOWAS

Politics

Bandits abduct Lagos PDP chairman, party leaders along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Politics

Obaseki is my elder brother, he'll support my governorship ambition - Shabiu

Politics

Senator Oyewumi congratulates Kamorudeen Ajisafe, new Southwest zonal chair of PDP

Politics

Tinubu vows to bring killers of Ekiti monarchs to justice

Published

8 hours ago

on

Tinubu vows to bring killers of Ekiti monarchs to justice

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has vowed that Gunmen who killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, David Ogunsola, will face justice.

The traditional rulers were said to be returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti in a vehicle being driven by one of their counterparts, the Alara of Ikole Ekiti, Adebayo Fatoba, when gunmen struck at a community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Monday.

They were killed in the ambush, while Fatoba fled the scene.

“President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice,” read a statement signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled, ‘President Tinubu condemns killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti, directs immediate rescue of kidnapped pupils.’

Tinubu, who mourned the two traditional rulers, condoled with their families and subjects, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on what he called a “deeply agonising development.”

Similarly, the President ordered the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the state.

Advertisement

At least six pupils, three teachers and a bus driver were kidnapped in Ekiti by unknown gunmen when they were returning from Eporo-Ekiti on Monday night.

According to a post by Ekititrends on its X account on Tuesday, the incident involved students from Apostolic Faith School, Ekiti.

Reacting to the incident, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture was being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes as the security of life and property remained the primary responsibility of his government.

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *