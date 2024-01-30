Tinubu vows to bring killers of Ekiti monarchs to justice

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has vowed that Gunmen who killed two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, David Ogunsola, will face justice.

The traditional rulers were said to be returning from a security meeting in Irele-Ekiti in a vehicle being driven by one of their counterparts, the Alara of Ikole Ekiti, Adebayo Fatoba, when gunmen struck at a community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Monday.

They were killed in the ambush, while Fatoba fled the scene.

“President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice,” read a statement signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled, ‘President Tinubu condemns killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti, directs immediate rescue of kidnapped pupils.’

Tinubu, who mourned the two traditional rulers, condoled with their families and subjects, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on what he called a “deeply agonising development.”

Similarly, the President ordered the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the state.

At least six pupils, three teachers and a bus driver were kidnapped in Ekiti by unknown gunmen when they were returning from Eporo-Ekiti on Monday night.

According to a post by Ekititrends on its X account on Tuesday, the incident involved students from Apostolic Faith School, Ekiti.

Reacting to the incident, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture was being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes as the security of life and property remained the primary responsibility of his government.