Osun LG Pensioners applaud Adeleke for prompt release of bonds

The contributory pensioners at the local government level in Osun state have applauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for prompt release of bond certificate to the pensioners under the scheme.

The chairman of the forum, Mr. Oyerinde Tajudeen gave the applause during the free medical services organised by the executives of the union in Osogbo on Thursday.

According to him, the governor has exemplified passion for the wellbeing of the pensioners in the state through various welfare programmes organised for the retirees in the state, ranging from free medical services through Osun Health Insurance Agency to payment of half salaries, palliative wages and bonds certificate.

Oyerinde noted that the free medical services was organised to complement the effort of Mr. Governor in the state.

While appealing to the ‘people’s governor ‘ to ensure regular payments of half salary arrears, he enjoined him look at the upward review of the fund allocated to payment of bond certificate and extension of palliative wages by another six months.

Tajudeen also stated that the free health programme will be a periodic programme which will spread across the local governments in the state.

Speaking earlier, the state secretary of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Comrade Dele Aina, eulogised the executives of CPS, local governments sector for the brilliant initiative, adding that the programme will go a long way in assisting the bedridden members of the union in catering for their health.

The chairman of the free health committee and the secretary of the union, Dr. Ayotunde Adesina and Mr. Adegeye Olagbaju, implored the members of the union to utilise the gesture for their health benefits.

