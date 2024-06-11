NPFL awards 3 points to Rangers, fines Enyimba N10m for match disruption

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board, on Monday, awarded Enugu Rangers three points following the disruption of their match against Enyimba of Aba on Sunday.

With the top of table encounter, heading to a goalless draw, the Enugu side were awarded an extra time penalty, a decision that did not go down well with Enyimba whose players protested, and their fans subsequently invaded the pitch, causing officials to suspend proceedings.

The league body, in a statement by its COO, Davidson Owuni, said after studying the situation it came up with these sanctions against the defending champions Enyimba.

* There is a fine in total of N10 Million placed on the club

* Three points and three goals awarded to Rangers. The three goals deducted from Enyimba.

* The Three Enyimba players who initiated assault on the match officials:

◾Akanni Elijah

◾Eze Ekwutoziam

◾Chibuke Nwaiwu

The NPFL further promised to that the affected players will receive individual sanctions after proper investigation has been carried out.

Rangers fined N5m

Rangers were, however, charged for breaching NPFL Framework and Rules in the course of the match and fined a total of N5m.

The Flying Antelopes were in breach for over-ticketing that led to overcrowding at their Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium home ground. The league leaders also failed to provide adequate and effective security.

The Enugu club, according to the league body, also failed to ensure effective crowd control measures and equally failed to prevent unauthorized persons from gaining access to restricted areas.

For over-ticketing, Rangers are fined N2m are further fined another N1m for failing to provide adequate security.

Rangers will pay a fine of N1m each for failing to put in effect proper crowd control measures & prevent unauthorized persons from gaining access to restricted areas.

The club have been ordered to ensure that they put in place effective crowd control measures in their subsequent home matches.

Rangers have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal the sanctions.

