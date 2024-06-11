Connect with us

Sports

NPFL awards 3 points to Rangers, fines Enyimba N10m for match disruption
Advertisement

Sports

JUST IN: Rangers vs Enyimba match abandoned 

Sports

Chelsea sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham

Sports

Premier League clubs vote to retain VAR for next season

Sports

Fans to pay N1,000 for Super Eagles versus Bafana in Uyo

Sports

Rangers coach Ilechukwu sees tough battle in potential title decider against Enyimba

Sports

Strike: Super Eagles players stranded in Lagos, Abuja 

Sports

Mikel meets Ferguson after 19 years, says 'he's forgiven me'

Sports

Ibrahim Olawoyin replaces Tella in Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad

Sports

Rangers striker called up to replace Osimhen for South Africa, Benin games

Sports

NPFL awards 3 points to Rangers, fines Enyimba N10m for match disruption

Published

5 hours ago

on

NPFL awards 3 points to Rangers, fines Enyimba N10m for match disruption

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board, on Monday, awarded Enugu Rangers three points following the disruption of their match against Enyimba of Aba on Sunday.

With the top of table encounter, heading to a goalless draw, the Enugu side were awarded an extra time penalty, a decision that did not go down well with Enyimba whose players protested, and their fans subsequently invaded the pitch, causing officials to suspend proceedings.

The league body, in a statement by its COO, Davidson Owuni, said after studying the situation it came up with these sanctions against the defending champions Enyimba.

* There is a fine in total of N10 Million placed on the club
* Three points and three goals awarded to Rangers. The three goals deducted from Enyimba.
* The Three Enyimba players who initiated assault on the match officials:

◾Akanni Elijah
◾Eze Ekwutoziam
◾Chibuke Nwaiwu

NPFL awards 3 points to Rangers, fines Enyimba N10m for match disruption

NPFL awards 3 points to Rangers, fines Enyimba N10m for match disruption

The NPFL further promised to that the affected players will receive individual sanctions after proper investigation has been carried out.

Rangers fined N5m

 

Rangers were, however, charged for breaching NPFL Framework and Rules in the course of the match and fined a total of N5m.

The Flying Antelopes were in breach for over-ticketing that led to overcrowding at their Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium home ground. The league leaders also failed to provide adequate and effective security.

The Enugu club, according to the league body, also failed to ensure effective crowd control measures and equally failed to prevent unauthorized persons from gaining access to restricted areas.

For over-ticketing, Rangers are fined N2m are further fined another N1m for failing to provide adequate security.

Rangers will pay a fine of N1m each for failing to put in effect proper crowd control measures & prevent unauthorized persons from gaining access to restricted areas.

The club have been ordered to ensure that they put in place effective crowd control measures in their subsequent home matches.

Rangers have 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal the sanctions.

NPFL awards 3 points to Rangers, fines Enyimba N10m for match disruption

Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *