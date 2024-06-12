Connect with us

'I hope all is well with him,' Atiku 'sympathises' with Tinubu over Eagle Square fall
Published

5 seconds ago

on

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 and 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has sympathised with President Bola Tinubu over his slip at the Eagle Square, Abuja, during Democracy Day event.

Atiku, a former vice president, in a post on his X account, @atiku, wrote, “I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him. -AA”
https://x.com/atiku/status/1800855238653682120

President Tinubu on Wednesday slipped while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square.

The event at Eagles Square was part of a series of events to mark the country’s Democracy Day celebration.

Watch video below:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

