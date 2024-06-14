Sallah: Exhibit love, tolerance, Oyewumi charges Muslims

As the Muslim world celebrates this year’s Id-el-Kabir, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate and Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Dr Kamorudeen Olalere Oyewumi, Ph.D, has enjoined muslim Ummah to exhibit love, peace and tolerance symbolised by Prophet Muhammed (SWA).

Senator Oyewumi who is also the Mayegun Adini Musulumi of Irewole/Isokan/Ayedaade local government areas of Osun State, stated this in his sallah message issued and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

He said celebration of Sallah represent love and perseverance, hence, the call for every Muslim faithful to adhere to lesson of sacrifice taught by it and exemplified them in their daily dealings.

The Ikire born politician, felicitated with Muslim Ummah across the globe for witnessing the 2024 Id-el-Kabir celebration while urging them to celebrate with modesty and share with the needy.

Dr Oyewumi who rejoiced with all the traditional rulers, religious leaders, people of Osun West Senatorial District and entire state at large over what he described as ‘dawn of the new era’ under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the state, emphasised that by now the people of the state must have seen the difference between the real ‘progressives’ and the self acclaimed progressives.

The Senator used the medium to appeal to the Muslim Ummah to use the period of the Sallah to pray for the development of entire Osun State as well as economic sustainability of the nation at large.

Senator Oyewumi who reiterated his continuous efforts in transforming Osun West Senatorial District in all ramifications, promised to continue to pursue people oriented programmes that will have direct access to the upliftment of all and sundry in the area.

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, who also admonished people not to foment trouble, be law abiding and stay away from anything that may lead to crisis, solicited for the unalloyed support of the people of the state to Governor Ademola Adeleke’s led administration in his bid to transform the state to greater height above other states of the Federation, saying that Governor Adeleke has done well beyond the expectation of the people within the short period of his assumption in office as the Osun Governor.

