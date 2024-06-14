Connect with us

Eid-el-kabir: Akinleye, Osun CoS preaches love, tolerance
Eid-el-kabir: Akinleye, Osun CoS preaches love, tolerance

Published

59 mins ago

on

The chief of staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has enjoined the Islamic faithful to imbibe the spirit of love and tolerance as they celebrate this year’s eid-kabir

This was contained in a Sallah message issued and personally signed by him copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday.

He said the celebration of sallah signified love and perseverance, while urging Muslim Ummah to adhere to lesson of sacrifice taught by it, and exemplify them in their dealings.

Akinleye who rejoiced islamic faithful in Osun State, urged them to use the celebration of sallah to pray for the success of Adeleke led government.

He also cautioned them to celebrate with modesty and share with loved ones amid the economy downturn bedevilling the nation.

“On this occasion of celebration of eid-kabir, I rejoice with Muslim Ummah, particularly in Osun state. I urge us all to use this memorable celebration to pray for the success of the government of Governor Ademola Adeleke. He is God-sent to our dear state, he need our prayers and support to deliver on his promises.

“I want to enjoin us to also celebrate with modesty, share to the needy and loved ones. These are the lessons taught by Prophet Muhammed (SWA). We must not derail from these lessons as a true Muslims, let’s celebrate in love and promote unity among ourselves.”

