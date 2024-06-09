Sports
JUST IN: Rangers vs Enyimba match abandoned
The much anticipated match between Rangers International of Enugu and Enyimba of Aba has culminated into an anticlimax, as it was abandoned in the dying minutes, following a controversial penalty decision.
With the match still at 0-0, the referee awarded penalty kick to Rangers in the 99th minute, but Enyimba players disagreed and decided to walkout of the pitch.
The fans later invaded the pitch and disrupted the game.
Enyimba players refused to resume play and left the Rangers team and ref on the pitch with close to about 35,000 fans at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.
