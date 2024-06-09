Connect with us

Sports

JUST IN: Rangers vs Enyimba match abandoned 
Advertisement

Sports

Chelsea sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham

Sports

Premier League clubs vote to retain VAR for next season

Sports

Fans to pay N1,000 for Super Eagles versus Bafana in Uyo

Sports

Rangers coach Ilechukwu sees tough battle in potential title decider against Enyimba

Sports

Strike: Super Eagles players stranded in Lagos, Abuja 

Sports

Mikel meets Ferguson after 19 years, says 'he's forgiven me'

Sports

Ibrahim Olawoyin replaces Tella in Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers squad

Sports

Rangers striker called up to replace Osimhen for South Africa, Benin games

Sports

'Records follow me,' Ronaldo boasts after smashing Saudi Pro League scoring record

Sports

JUST IN: Rangers vs Enyimba match abandoned 

Published

13 mins ago

on

JUST IN: Rangers vs Enyimba match abandoned 

 

The much anticipated match between Rangers International of Enugu and Enyimba of Aba has culminated into an anticlimax, as it was abandoned in the dying minutes, following a controversial penalty decision.

With the match still at 0-0, the referee awarded penalty kick to Rangers in the 99th minute, but Enyimba players disagreed and decided to walkout of the pitch.

The fans later invaded the pitch and disrupted the game.

News continues after this Advertisement

Enyimba players refused to resume play and left the Rangers team and ref on the pitch with close to about 35,000 fans at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (211) Ademola Adeleke (251) Alex Otti (426) Atiku Abubakar (270) Babajide Sanwo-olu (156) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (681) Buhari (144) CBN (487) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (130) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (129) Fidelity Bank (91) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (110) Gboyega Oyetola (331) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (81) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (228) naira (161) NGX (120) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (139) NNPC (171) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (227) Olusegun Obasanjo (107) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (500) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (222)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement