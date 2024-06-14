Gov Otti congratulates WTO DG, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at 70

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, has sent heart-felt congratulations to the President of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.

The former Nigerian finance minister turned 70 on Thursday, April 13, 2024.

Governor Otti, in a goodwill message on behalf of himself, family, government and people of Abia State, felicitated with the former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, on attaining the landmark age of 70.

News continues after this Advertisement

This was contained in a statement by Kazie Uko, hi s chief press secretary.

“On behalf of my family, government and good people of Abia State, I wish to offer our congratulations to you on this auspicious day of the 70th anniversary of your birth,” the governor said.

“Today presents us with the much-desired opportunity to appreciate you and thank you for the wonderful work and service you have rendered and continue to render for the overall development of our people, nation, and indeed, the world.

“The people of Abia State, in particular, are proud to celebrate with you, our own daughter in whom we are well-pleased, and boldly declare that you are a rare gift and pride to womanhood.

“Personally, I want to sincerely thank you for your wise counsel and willingness to always be of help in the work that we are doing in Abia State, since my assumption of office a little over a year ago. This, you have demonstrated in many ways and particularly in the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council (AGEAC), where you serve as an astute Honourary Advisor.

“It is our prayer that God Almighty, who has lifted you up will continue to sustain you in good health, strength and sound mind as you age gracefully and continue to serve humanity through your contributions to global trade, prosperity and peace.”

News continues after this Advertisement