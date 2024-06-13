Gov Otti meets with defence chief, Gen. Chris Musa

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on Thursday paid a working visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in his office at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, said the meeting provided Governor Otti the opportunity to brief the Defence Chief on the security situation in Abia as well as thank him for his support in the State government’s effort to ensure the security of lives and property in the State.

News continues after this Advertisement