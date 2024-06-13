Connect with us

Politics

Gov Otti meets with defence chief, Gen. Chris Musa
Advertisement

Politics

Buhari did everything to subjugate the Igbo, Tinubu now doing same - Edwin Clark

Politics

Osun LG Pensioners applaud Adeleke for prompt release of bonds

Politics

I've not received a kobo as salary since I became governor - Soludo

Politics

I fulfilled my promises as gov, Soludo should focus on turning Anambra to Dubai, Taiwan - Obi

Politics

Democracy Day: Corruption remains pervasive at all levels - Arapasopo

Politics

Pardon EndSARS protesters in detention, they learnt how to protest from you, Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

Politics

'I hope all is well with him,' Atiku 'sympathises' with Tinubu over Eagle Square fall

Politics

National Troupe unveils world largest canvas painting portrait of Tinubu

Politics

'An unexamined life is not worth living,' Peter Obi says on Democracy Day

Politics

Gov Otti meets with defence chief, Gen. Chris Musa

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Gov Otti meets with defence chief, Gen. Chris Musa

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on Thursday paid a working visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in his office at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Gov Otti meets with defence chief, Gen. Chris Musa

Dr. Alex Otti with General Chris Musa during the visit

A statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, said the meeting provided Governor Otti the opportunity to brief the Defence Chief on the security situation in Abia as well as thank him for his support in the State government’s effort to ensure the security of lives and property in the State.

Gov Otti meets with defence chief, Gen. Chris Musa

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *