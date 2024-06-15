Gov Ododo, Oyetola, NASS commend NIWA MD, Oyebamiji over landmark upgrade, waterways code

The Governor of Kogi state, Usman Ododo; the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun and the House of Representatives Committee on Inland Waterways, Ojotu Ojeme, have commended the managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, for the landmark projects embarked upon as well as transportation code introduced to curb incessant boat mishaps on the nation’s inland Waterways.

Reports has it that in less than 7 months as the helmsman of NIWA, Oyebamiji, has embarked on landmark projects.

The projects are, 15 boats of varying capacities and uses, comprising three boats with 150 Horsepower each for surveillance to ensure that the NIWA Police officers are more visible; five boats with doubles 75 Horsepower each for enforcement of safety rules and regulations; one gun Patrol Boat (combat ready) with 115 Horsepower for emergency response to security threat; and one 62- seater passenger boat as a pilot scheme to replace the wooden passenger canoe.

Others are three fully equipped water ambulances for prompt response to emergencies and two hydrographic survey boats with multi-beam echo sounders to provide a more detailed and accurate picture of the seafloor among other projects.

Commending the NIWA boss, the governor of Kogi, Ododo, said the newly commissioned projects have created a new dawn for the authority.

Ododo who was represented by the deputy governor of the state, Salefu Oyinbo, said, “It’s a new dawn that waterways have experienced new things under your leadership. Other states will benefit from this infrastructure. We appreciate you and commend you because you are a good leader and a good ambassador of the authority.”

Also speaking, the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the projects were critical to the vision of the Ministry.

According to the former governor of Osun State, the commissioning afforded the ministry the opportunity to interface with the Management and the staff of the Agency so as to further strengthen its activities and strategies for enhanced performance.

“Considering the strategic role that the maritime sector plays in actualising this noble objective, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy under my leadership is determined to ensure the maximisation of the comparative advantages that our maritime resources present.

“I am, therefore, not surprised that like every other agency under my watch, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has also keyed into the concerted efforts at achieving the economic goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration led by our pragmatic President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I must commend the management of NIWA for their visionary intervention in ensuring that the Water Transportation Code comes alive after several years of being in the pipeline. The Code, as we may be aware, would now guide the boat operators, regulate the conduct of passengers as well as provide a framework for potential investors in water transportation.

“With the code, I am convinced that we can now standardise Water Transportation, thereby reducing accidents on our waters to the barest minimum. This was one of the charges I gave the Managing Director of NIWA when he assumed office. I am happy he is able to take practical steps towards addressing it. I must however urge NIWA to ensure the enforcement of the regulations.”

The national assembly through the chairman, Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun and the House of Representatives Committee on Inland Waterways, Ojotu Ojeme, applauded the NIWA helmsman and assured the speedy passage of the NIWA act in other for the authority to maximise gbe potential inhenrent in it.

Speaking at the event, the NIWA managing director, Oyebamiji, disclosed that the launch of transportation code will reduce boat mishaps on the waterways.

According to him, the code will guide the boat operators, regulate the conduct of passengers and provide a framework for potential investors in water transportation.

“Talking about safety regulations on the inland waterways, our efforts within the shortest period are yielding the 5⁵ result. Today, you are here to officially launch the Transportation Code for public use. Going forward, this Code will guide the boat operators, regulate the conduct of passengers and provide a framework for potential investors in water transportation.

“At this point, kindly permit me to recognize the enormous efforts put into this by the past Management Teams, they did their best until we took over. It was indeed a long journey here.”

“As a Management, the responsibilities placed on our shoulders are enormous amidst limited resources. Your Excellency, however, I can assure you that this NIWA Team is primed for success with your kind support. As an agency, we are confronted with many challenges including inter-agencies rivalry occasioned by overlapping functions.

