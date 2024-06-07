Connect with us

Tinubu used one year to stop Buhari’s failures, needs one more year to fix Nigeria – Bode George

Published

2 hours ago

on

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu a grace of one more year to deliver on his promises and fix the country’s challenges.

George who spoke in an interview on Arise Television on Friday, noted that Tinubu has used his first one year to fix the failures of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

He further argued that as a first-time president, Tinubu needs more time to implement his policies and convince Nigerians of his vision.

George argued that Tinubu’s lack of prior experience in the presidency warrants a grace period, citing that even former President Olusegun Obasanjo needed time to adjust in his first year in office.

“He had never served at that level. Well, you will say he was part of the party that formed the government of Muhammadu Buhari, but it’s a hell of a different thing taking over and now leading the team,” he said.

“To be fair to my conscience, he has had that one-year holiday of trying to study the failures of the past administration. I have given him that one year of grace because now he has seen it and lived there.

“I expect his ministers to have come back in one year with those areas of lapses. Even when Baba (Olusegun Obasanjo became president in 1999, he was still trying to figure out what happened there or vise-versa in his first year. Let’s give him more time.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

