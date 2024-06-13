‘Today is an exception,’ Elated WTO DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala celebrates 70th birthday

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), today, June 13, celebrated her 70th birthday.

In a rare personal post on X.com, she expressed her gratitude and joy, saying it was “one of the happiest days of my life”.

She tweeted, “I don’t normally do personal tweets, but today is an exception! It has been one of the happiest days of my life – my 70th birthday! So much outpouring of love from everywhere!! I want to thank all WTO Ambassadors, WTO staff, friends and family!

“I’ve never received so many bouquets of flowers from all over the world, as I have today! Along with good wishes and prayers. I consider myself blessed to have a loving husband, family, friends and well-wishers! All Glory and Thanks to God!”

President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, among other notable Nigerians have paid tributes to the former Nigerian finance minister on the occasion of her birthday.

