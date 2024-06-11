Connect with us

Tinubu removes Arase, appoints Hashimu Argungu PSC chair
Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd) as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC)

Argungu replaces Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police (IGP) as PSC chairman.

The President has also approved the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd) as a member of the Commission.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

The statement said the appointments were subject to confirmation by the Senate.

It further said that other members of the PSC would be appointed in due course.

The President also approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sheidu as Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, NPTF.

The appointment according to the presidential spokesman is with immediate effect.

“The President expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall wellbeing of the Nigeria Police and the nation,” the statement added.

