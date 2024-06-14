Binance welcomes decision of FIRS to withdraw tax evasion charges against Gambaryan

Crypto exchange platform, Binance Holdings Ltd, has expressed satisfaction with decision of the Federal Inland Revenue Service to withdraw tax evasion charges against Tigran Gambaryan, its staff held in Nigeria.

Gambaryan is standing trial on a five count charge bordering on tax evasion, among others, before a Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

In May, the presiding judge, Justice Emeka Nwite declined to grant bail to Gambaryan, noting that he’s likely to jump bail.

But following court proceedings on Friday, Binance Spokesperson, Samantha Fuller, in a statement, noted that since FIRS has decided to withdraw tax evasion charges, there would no longer be any reason not to grant him bail.

The FIRS agreed to revise their charges to serve solely on Binance, and Tigran will no longer need to appear in court for the FIRS case. This means that Binance is the sole defendant in this case.

“We are relieved that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have served and filed amended charges today, resulting in tax charges against Tigran Gambaryan being dropped, further illustrating that Tigran is not a decision-maker at Binance and does not need to be held in order for Binance to resolve issues with the Nigerian government. We await the court’s ruling on this, discharging Tigran from this matter completely,” the statement said.

“We commend the FIRS for their diligence and professionalism throughout this process. This situation unequivocally demonstrates Binance’s commitment to resolving this issue with the government transparently and cooperatively.

“In order for Tigran to be allowed to go home to his family, we are hopeful that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will take similar steps. Tigran has been detained for 110 days, and his physical health is deteriorating, including a recent malaria and pneumonia diagnosis. Binance is committed to continuing to work with the Nigerian government to resolve this.”

Reacting to Friday’s decision, Tigran’s wife Yuki Gambaryan said, “I am glad the FIRS charges against Tigran have finally been dropped. This clearly shows that any issues between the Nigerian authorities and Binance can be resolved without holding my husband in prison. I sincerely hope the Nigerian authorities will now see how unnecessary it is to keep Tigran at Kuje. I am praying that they now swiftly drop the EFCC charges against him so that this nightmare can finally come to an end.

“My biggest concern at the moment is Tigran’s deteriorating health and the awful conditions he is being kept in. While at Kuje, he has had a serious infection, malaria, and now pneumonia and to make matters worse, we have no access to his medical records. Despite the fact that he is clearly an innocent man, he is being treated as a dangerous criminal and his basic human rights are being neglected. We really need the US government to intervene more forcefully for the immediate release of an innocent American citizen.

“This has gone on too long and Tigran’s life is at risk. My children and I just want him back so our family can be whole again.”

