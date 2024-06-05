The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday, adjourned a case against Pascal Okechukwu, popularly called Cubana Chief Priest, a celebrity barman, for alleged abuse of the naira.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on April 16 filed a three-count charge against him over alleged naira abuse.

He was alleged to have sprayed and tampered with the naira notes during a social event at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The nightlife promoter, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail of N10 million.

At the last adjourned date on May 2, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), the defence counsel, informed the court that the parties were exploring settlement and had applied that the matter be settled pursuant to the provisions of section 14(2) of the EFCC Act.

Ojukwu then applied for a withdrawal of the preliminary objection, and since there was no objection from the prosecution, the court granted the request

The court had consequently adjourned the case until June 5 for a settlement report.

However, on Wednesday, NAN gathered that the defence wrote a letter seeking an adjournment of the case.

The case has now been fixed for June 25 for mention.

Cubana is well known for his luxurious lifestyle and affiliation with Davido, the Afrobeats singer.

He served as the general manager of Cubana Groups but left the brand in September 2020 and established Club Xhrine in Owerri, Imo.

The nightlife promoter was honoured with a doctor of science in event and luxury hospitality management degree from the European American University in 2021.

In January 2022, Cubana was appointed as a social media aide to Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo state.

