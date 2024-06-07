Nick Cannon insures testicles for $10m, hints at having more after 12 kids

Connect with us

Nick Cannon, American TV host, rapper and comedian who has 12 kids with six different women, has had his testicles insured for $10 million.

Cannon, 43, partnered up with the men’s care brand Dr. Squatch, who “assessed his balls on factors including size, favourite features and bedroom manoeuvres’ via their ‘Ball Valuation Tool.’ ”

Following the assessment with Dr. Squatch’s tool, Nick Cannon secured the $10m insurance policy for his testicles and earned the title of “Most Valuable Balls”.

According to a press release from Dr. Squatch, the company has taken out an official insurance policy with MMA/Momentous Insurance to cover Cannon’s testicles, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Cannon, in a statement, also teased that he has not ruled out having more kids in the future.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids.

“Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling! Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products.”

Cannon is known for his rapping career, hosting stint on America’s Got Talent and acting roles in films like Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, and Roll Bounce.

Cannon has 13-year-old twins with his ex-wife, renowned singer Mariah Carey.

Cannon opened up last year that it’s hard to get his 12 kids and their six moms together, Daily Mail reported.

“Because they’re currently under their mothers’ jurisdiction, I’m trying to play by the moms’ rules. But once they can make their own decisions, I would hope and pray that we’ll have established a strong enough relationship that they’ll want to come hang out with me,” he said.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

