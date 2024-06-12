US rapper Enchanting dies of cardiac arrest at 26

American rapper and former 1017 Records artist, Channing Nicole Larry, professionally known as Enchanting, has died at the age of 26.

The rapper was transferred to the ICU last night after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest due to an overdose.

A representative for Enchanting confirmed her death on Tuesday, stating, “She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried,” in an exclusive statement to The Shade Room.

Born and raised in Texas, Enchanting gained prominence in the music industry after signing with Gucci Mane’s New 1017 label in 2020.

During her time with the label, she appeared on three compilation albums before departing in 2023.

Her last studio album, “Luv Scarred/No Luv,” was released last year.

Enchanting was best known for her hit songs “Track & Field” and “What I Want.”

Her untimely death has left fans and the music community mourning the loss of a talented artist who was on the rise.

Larry’s boyfriend, MotionGod Bandman, posted a photo of the couple on Facebook while she was still fighting for her life.

‘You finally found that peace that you was looking for you. Y’all hurt me bad,’ he wrote.

