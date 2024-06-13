Health Insurance: Osun to enroll all pregnant women – Akindele 

The Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA), Dr Rasaq Akindele, has expressed the agency’s readiness to enroll all pregnant women in the state.

He also hinted that it would soon start training of interpreters who would be acting as middlemen between the people living with disability, especially the deaf and dump.

Akindele stated this while featuring on a current affairs programme organised by the Correspondents’ chapel of Osun NUJ tagged, ‘News Point” in Osogbo on Thursday.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to the him, “we have intentions of registering all the pregnant women in the state in the scheme because pregnancy requires adequate attention. We want to ensure that after nine months everybody should be happy after pregnancy. We have put it forward to the governor and we are waiting for the approval to get all pregnant women enrolled to get free treatment”

He stressed further that: “We will train nurses, and other health workers that are in various government hospitals on how to interpret signs so that at a particular time that any deaf or dumb pregnant woman comes to the hospital somebody would be there to interpret the signs to the doctors and the nurses on duty to get adequate health”.

Akindele, while speaking on the achievements of the agency since he took over the mantle of power, said no fewer than 23,000 retirees have been enrolled in the scheme.

He said it was part of the State government’s effort to ensure that retired civil servants received their health benefits after their mandatory service years, adding that more people will be enrolled in the programme.

He hinted that there will be continuous enrollment for those who are retiring from service on daily basis.

While saying that many people have benefited from the scheme since Governor Ademola Adeleke took over the leadership of the state, he disclosed that enrollment of pensioners have been digitalised and as such, made it easier for them to have access to health facilities for their health issues .

According to Dr Akindele who lamented the rate of ignorance of people about OSHIA, the Agency had been carrying out eligtentment programmes for people to know how to go about their health issues, but despite that many are yet understand how the agency operates.

His words ” One of the major challenges the agency is having is about education. Many people still believe in analog way of doing registration of the health insurance scheme. We have gone digital and many people were yet to follow the trend of things. This is why we have to partner with media organisations for various Enlightenment program of our agency .”

Dr. Akindele who said the agency will continued aggressive awareness campaign for the people of the state hinted that many OSHIA staff have been deployed to all the local government councils of the state for effective mobilization of pensioners and also to gather accurate statistics of retirees .

He stated that since resumption of office, he has been offsetting accumulated debts inherited, adding that the Governor has been of great assistance to the Agency especially on area of funds .

News continues after this Advertisement