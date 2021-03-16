- With COVID-19 proving that digital banking is no longer optional, Sterling Bank PLC has recently upgraded SterlingPro, its market-leading digital banking solution, to give corporate and business banking customers a competitive edge at all times. Yemi Odubiyi, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking at Sterling Bank Plc, in a statement released by the bank, was quoted as saying; “SterlingPro is the bank’s flagship corporate Internet banking product providing real-time solutions that evolve with the needs of its customers’ businesses.”He described SterlingPro as the game-changer, adding that the product will solve the challenges associated with liquidity management in the present-day business environment.Explaining the rationale behind the upgrade, Group Head, Transaction Banking and Corporate Solutions at Sterling Bank, Kelechi Nwaoba, said small and large businesses can now profile multiple users on the platform. “SterlingPro has been improved to help businesses better manage liquidity with features that allow choices between single or bulk funds transfers in local and foreign currencies. “The platform allows single or bulk transfers of local currency up to N500 Million as well as foreign currency transfers up to $25,000 at default limits,” He disclosed. Nwaoba, while assuring business owners of the platform’s flexibility, stated that SterlingPro can be integrated into a business’ enterprise resource planning system. According to him, “this allows businesses to conduct activities seamlessly from their systems with SterlingPro plugged in.”Other features of the platform according to the statement include bills payment, aggregate account management, account statement downloads in different digital formats, transaction reference IDs for real-time transactions monitoring, automated transfer receipts generation, consolidated transaction reports as well vendor onboarding and management modules. Furthermore, the system has also been upgraded to manage varying access and function ranging across combinations of view and transaction levels.Nwaoba added that there are several approval levels for concluding transactions on SterlingPro, which he said were to ensure better security and business governance for business transactions. These levels, according to him, are in place to ensure the security of transactions and are implemented using purely digital authentication methods – which can be activated via physical tokens that generate a unique code per transaction, or virtual tokens implemented via a dedicated mobile application”. He noted that a corporate administrator appointed by respective businesses can oversee the system transactions as well as platform managers’ profiling.Nwaoba advised interested prospects and customers to visit www.sterling.ng/pro – for more details on the solution.