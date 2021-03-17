The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa has said the commission would ask bankers to produce their asset declaration forms from June 1, 2021.

Bawa who said this while fielding questions from State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, expressed the concern of the commission over the role of the financial institutions in crimes and assured Nigerians of the readiness to ensure that the country was free of financial crimes.

“And we’ve discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act. And that the EFCC, come the 1st of June 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line we’ve drawn from the first of June is really complied with by bankers in particular.”

He advised young Nigerians to desist from cybercrime activities as it did not only bring bad image to the country but also chase away the needed foreign investment.

He called on all parents, guardians, and elders in the community to join the advocacy to persuade young people to steer clear of the crimes.

“The issue of cybercrime is a huge problem for this country. In the last one month, we’ve arrested about 300 cyber criminals across the country and it was reported in the media. It’s something I’m particularly worried about.

“These are crimes that they commit online; and of course, there’s nothing like patting your back to say go and sin no more. Our laws does not provide for that. It’s a crime and as we say in EFCC, EFCC will get you anywhere, anytime.