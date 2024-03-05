The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, secured the conviction and sentencing of seven internet fraudsters, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ to various jail terms.

The convicts: Adio Olakunle, Adebanjo Samuel, Ezekiel Kolawole, Lukman Alabi, Sakiru Usman, Godwin Abaka and Amosu Gbenon were arraigned on one-count separate charges each before Justices M.O. Ishola, O.A. Lajide of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan and S.O. Adeniyi of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.

The EFCC said in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, that one of the charges reads, “That you, Amosu Gbenonu, ‘m’ on or about 12th of October, 2023 in Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud one Karl Ackman, did falsely represent yourself to be Sarah Williams, a white woman from the United States of America with google account, sarah.dawkwills241@gmail.com, which representation you knew to be false, thereby committed the offence of impersonation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

The defendants pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the commission.

Consequently, the facts of the cases were reviewed and several incriminating documents were tendered before the courts by the prosecution counsels, urging the courts to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

It continued, “After listening to the prayers of counsel, Justice Lajide convicted and sentenced Gbenonu, Abaka, Usman and Kolawole to six months community service each, while Alabi was sentenced to two months community service.

“Also, Justice Ishola convicted and sentenced Samuel to six months of community service and Justice Adeniyi sentenced Olakunle to four months of community service.

“Furthermore, Justice Lajide ordered Gbenonu to pay the sum of N2 million, Abaka to pay N1 million, Usman to pay N800, 000.00 and Kolawole to pay the sum of N400,000.00 as fines alongside their jail terms respectively.”

Also, the convicts were ordered to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

They began their journey to the Correctional Centre when they were arrested by operatives of the Ibadan zonal command of the EFCC for internet-related offences.

They were investigated, prosecuted and convicted.

