Seplat moves to decarbonise upstream operations

Energy firm, Seplat, says it is is working towards decarbonising its upstream operations and development of renewable energy capability to support environmental sustainability.

Mr Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at the launch of Seplat’s ‘Tree 4 Life’ which was aimed at environmental sustainability.

According to him, in the wake of climate action and the drive for energy transition, the oil and gas industry now had the responsibility of evolving to continue providing energy to keep the world running and doing so in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner.

“We must live up to this challenge and deliver accessible, affordable and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity,” he said.

According to Brown, SEPLAT added its tree planting project tagged ‘Seplat Tree 4 Life’ as climate action and derived the many related benefits of planting and growing trees. “We see this project as a win-win for all as it would be a viable vehicle for driving socio-economic change and improving lives.”

He further said that ‘Seplat Energy Tree for Life’ initiative was essentially a commitment by the company to embark on an ambitious endeavour to plant five million trees in five years, starting with the five states of Edo, Delta, Imo and two Northern states.

“In addition, we plan to curate a scalable, strategic, and innovative tree planting and Carbon Sequestration programme working with reputable partners to provide food security, reduce biodiversity loss, and support the net-zero agenda.”

He further said that the initiative would complement the efforts of the Federal Government to achieve net zero, adding that the firm would deliberately engage women, youths and communities for sustainable food production and environment through tree planting in their communities and mindset change.

Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, noted that one of the most prominent challenges faced by the oil and gas industry today was climate Change.