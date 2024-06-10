Politics
Reps push for six-year tenure for president, rotation among six zones
A group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives have proposed alterations to the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the rotation of the Presidency among the six geo-political zones of the country.
The lawmakers also want an amendment to the Constitution to provide for “A single tenure of six years for the President and Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Ikenga Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency, Imo State, who spoke on behalf of the group on Monday in Abuja, said the proposals, if implemented, will help cut the cost of governance.
He said, “The reduction in government spending and wastage, efficiency in governance, and national stability by providing a single term of six years for the president and governors will go a long way in cost-cutting measures.”
More details later…