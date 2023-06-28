The Concerned PDP League (CPDPL), a group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed attempt by the party to present Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, former Sokoto State governor, as Senate Minority Leader.

Chairman of CPDPL, Mr Daboikiabo Warmate, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, that the group was not in support of Tambuwal, based on his actions as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Warmate said that instead of Tambuwal, the position should rather be zoned to a state in the North-Central, precisely Plateau.

“That his ambition is dead in its imagination, how much more arrival; nevertheless, the past has caught up with him,” he said.

Warmate stated that Tambuwal had during his leadership as Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives given to him by the PDP, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is with great disappointment and shock to have read on the papers that Tambuwal, the former Governor of Sokoto State and PDP Governors Forum Chairman, wants to be the minority leader of the 10th Senate.

“Somebody that in 2014 took the House of Representatives Speakership we gave to him and defected to another party. This same person eventually came back to the party.

“Now, he wants to be the minority leader of the 10th Senate; we will not give support to you.

“Look, for many years, he was the PDP Governors Forum chairman, but could not speak against the suppression and sufferings of Nigerians,” Warmate said.

According to him, Tambuwal cannot be trusted the second time and does not have the needed courage to be the Minority Leader of the 10th Senate, judging from his antecedents.

He called for a mid-term convention to be followed by the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to give room for fresh ideas.