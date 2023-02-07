President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, on Tuesday met with Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the scarcity of naira notes in the country.

Also in the meeting were Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), as well as Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State, and General Lucky Irabor, the chief of defence staff.

The meeting took place at the council chamber of the state house ahead of the February 10 deadline for phasing out old naira notes.