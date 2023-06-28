I remain a staunch member of APC in Osun - Oluwatobi Divine

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olabode Oluwatobi (Divine) has refuted rumours that he defected to the ruling People’s Democratic Party,noting that they are the handiwork of the cheap blackmailers.

Divine stated this while exchanging views with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, amid his defection rumor.

He said the rumor mongers wanted to have cheap popularity and gain access to heart of the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola at the detriment of his relationship with the governor, noting that his loyalty remains 100 percent with the leader of the party in the state.

Divine while reacting to the rumor said, the act is an handiwork of the cheap blackmailer who feel threatened by his closeness with the immediate governor of the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and the former First Lady

Divine said his 100 percent loyalty is for the state leader of the party and that nothing will make him leave the progressive party for no reason .

He warned the blackmailers to desist from this act for the interest of oneness and equity.

Divine also used the medium to congratulate his Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola for being the Osun APC leader, and prayed for divine wisdom and knowledge to paddle the canoe of the party in the state.

He equally felicitated with Muslims in the state on the occasion of eid-el-kabir, urging them to use the period to pray for success of President Bola Tinubu and the vice president, Kashim Shettima.

Hon divine also enjoined Islamic faithfuls to pray for governor Oyetola to succeed over all his adviseries as the leader of APC in the state