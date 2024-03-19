Connect with us

Entertainment

Popular film producer, Andy Best is dead
Advertisement

Entertainment

Idi*ts! BBNaija’s Angel curses fans over rumoured breakup with Soma

Entertainment

I'm a real man of God, Odumeje declares

Entertainment

Davido pays visit to Interior Minister, Olubunmi Ojo

Entertainment

Nigerians celebrate veteran actor Pete Edochie at 77

Entertainment

Nickelodeon's Janice Burgess who created Nick Jr series, Backyardigans, is dead

Entertainment

JUST IN: Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu is dead

Entertainment

Ayinde Marshal cancels 67th birthday celebration over economic hardship

Entertainment

Singer Catherine Ipsan dies at 31 after battling cancer

Entertainment

TV star, Michael Ilesanmi goes missing after relocating to US with 58-year-old wife

Entertainment

Popular film producer, Andy Best is dead

Published

17 hours ago

on

Popular film producer, Andy Best is dead

Popular film producer, Ikechukwu Nnadi, better known as Andy Best, has reportedly died.

The producer, said to be battling with a prolonged ailment, was confirmed dead at a private clinic in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday.

Confirming the death of the movie producer, the convener of the Best of Nollywood awards, Mr Seun Oloketuyi, wrote in an Instagram post that Nnadi is late.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead.

“He died in an Owerri hospital today,” he wrote.

Nnadi was the Chief Executive Officer of Andy Best Production.

He hailed from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Meanwhile, his remains have been deposited at the Aladinma Mortuary in Owerri.

Details subsequently…

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (198) #Boko Haram (129) #UBA (160) Access bank (208) Ademola Adeleke (230) Alex Otti (362) Atiku Abubakar (260) Babajide Sanwo-olu (153) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (644) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (126) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (124) Fidelity Bank (89) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (326) Godwin Emefiele (240) GTBank (180) INEC (97) Investors (80) IPOB (118) Labour Party (131) Muhammadu Buhari (227) naira (161) NGX (117) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (133) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (216) Olusegun Obasanjo (103) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (472) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement