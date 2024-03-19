Entertainment
Popular film producer, Andy Best is dead
Popular film producer, Ikechukwu Nnadi, better known as Andy Best, has reportedly died.
The producer, said to be battling with a prolonged ailment, was confirmed dead at a private clinic in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday.
Confirming the death of the movie producer, the convener of the Best of Nollywood awards, Mr Seun Oloketuyi, wrote in an Instagram post that Nnadi is late.
“Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead.
“He died in an Owerri hospital today,” he wrote.
Nnadi was the Chief Executive Officer of Andy Best Production.
He hailed from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.
Meanwhile, his remains have been deposited at the Aladinma Mortuary in Owerri.
Details subsequently…