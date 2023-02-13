Police detain Uche Aigbe, Abuja pastor who preached with AK-47

The Police in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have detained Pastor Uche Aigbe of House on the Rock, who was captured in a viral video preaching with AK-47 rifle on Sunday.

The pastor reportedly arrived at the Guzape office of the anti-crime unit of police on Monday morning in company of the policeman whom he collected the rifle he mounted the pulpit with.

The Pastor Aigbe caused a stir during Sunday Service when he mounted the pulpit with the rifle.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” he said as the church erupted in laughter.

Earlier, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, had said the pastor had a case to answer.

In a series of tweets, Adejobi said AK-47 rifle falls under the prohibited firearms in Nigeria and only certain law enforcement officers are allowed to do carry it.

He said he had forwarded complaint over the pastor’s action to the FCT Police Commissioner to act.

“But if its true, the pastor will have a case to answer. AK47??. It falls under prohibited Firearms in Nigeria, and no one bears it except an officer of the law, and not all of them have the right, selected sec operatives, but no individual has the right to bear it.

“The FCT police command will investigate it, i trust the new CP FCT, CP Sadiq,.. its shocking,” he wrote.

Contacted for reaction to the detention of the pastor, Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, told Daily Trust that, “We are on it, noting further that a statement would be issued soon.