Police declare man sharing cigarette with baby wanted

The police have declared a man who was recorded teaching a baby how to smoke wanted.

In the viral video, the yet-to-be-identified man was seen sharing the smoking substance with the infant.

Reacting to the video via his Twitter page on Tuesday, Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, asked that information on the man be shared with him.

Adejobi said, “Everyone of us can see this again. How did he get the baby? His son? Or niece or cousin? Whatever it is, mothers must learn from this. Do not entrust your baby to the wrong hands. Not everyone can babysit or take care of your baby for you. We need more info about him.”