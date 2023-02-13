Naira scarcity: Again, Emefiele meets Buhari in Abuja

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting comes amid biting naira notes scarcity in the country caused by the apex bank’s naira redesign policy.

It is taking place shortly after the President returned from the Police Force Headquarters, where he had unveiled some patrol vehicles to be deployed for the upcoming general elections slated to commence from February 25.

This is the sixth time President Buhari and the CBN boss are meeting since the introduction of the redesigned Naira notes.

More subsequently…