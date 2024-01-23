Otedola discloses reason behind his investment in Dangote Cement

Femi Otedola, billionaire investor, has noted that his purchase of stake in the Dangote Cement, sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer, is part of his overall strategy to ensure long-term wealth preservation.

Otedola in a statement from his media office on Monday, stressed that the move also underscores his confidence in the capacity of the company to substantially propel Nigeria and indeed Africa into the much-needed era of industrialization.

Confirming the “significant acquisition of shares in Dangote Cement,” Otedola noted that it is the only cement company in Nigeria with two export terminals and a combined export capacity of 8 million tons per year.

He emphasised that the strategic investment highlights his confidence in Dangote Cement’s potential to generate foreign exchange for the country and his dedication to supporting businesses that contribute to Nigeria’s economic resilience.

Otedola reaffirmed that Dangote Cement boasts an annual production capacity of 51.6 million tons across 10 countries.

According to him, this extensive footprint not only highlights the company’s dominance in the cement industry but also its crucial role in driving economic growth across the region.

Advertisement

He pointed out that the recent expansion of Dangote Cement, including the new 6 million-ton plant in Itori, Ogun state, enhances its export capacity and emphasises the company’s contribution to Nigeria’s economic diversification.

Otedola said, “Dangote Cement’s export capabilities and extensive operations across sub-Saharan Africa are essential for regional economic integration and growth.

“My investment is a testament to my confidence in its potential to propel Nigeria’s and Africa’s industrial and economic development,” he added.

The statement added that Otedola’s investment aligns with his vision of long-term wealth preservation and the belief that shareholders should be the primary beneficiaries of a company’s success.

“Dangote Cement’s unique position with two export terminals offers a substantial opportunity to earn foreign exchange crucial for Nigeria’s economy. This, along with the company’s pan-African presence, makes it an ideal investment choice,” said Otedola.

Besides, Dangote Cement’s track record of dividend payments, exceeding N2.1 trillion in recent years and its commitment to sustainable business practices, the businessman said, resonate with these principles.

Otedola said his investment strategy prioritises companies that are well-managed, have strong governance, and operate under the principle that no individual should be larger than the company.

Advertisement

“In my investment decisions, I focus on long-term wealth preservation and ensuring shareholders are the ultimate beneficiaries of a company’s success.

“Companies like Dangote Cement, which consistently deliver value to their shareholders, are fundamental for sustainable economic growth.

“My investment reflects my belief in its capacity to continue providing significant returns and my commitment to businesses that prioritize their shareholders.”

The evolving regulatory landscape in Nigeria, emphasising environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance, the entrepreneur said, complements his investment criteria.

Companies like Dangote Cement, adhering to these principles, are more likely to ensure transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation, he said.

“Dangote Cement’s strong corporate governance and impressive ESG compliance track record make it an ideal investment choice. It represents the type of company that not only contributes to Nigeria’s industrial strength but also aligns with my vision for ethical and sustainable business practices,” Otedola said.

According to him, investment in Dangote Cement is a strategic decision that highlights his belief in the company’s ability to positively impact Nigeria’s economy and his commitment to fostering a culture of responsible investment.

Advertisement

“It serves as a call to action for Nigerians to invest in companies that offer financial returns and play a crucial role in the nation’s economic growth and stability,” he said.