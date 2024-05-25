Orangun Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin eulogises Aregbesola @67

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, has declared that the history of his life is incomplete without mentioning Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past Minister of Interior and former governor of Osun State.

Oba Abolarin disclosed that Aregbesola encouraged and supported his drive and passion to establish Abolarin College, Oke-Ila, where brilliant indigent students are being educated free of charge.

The monarch spoke on Saturday at a programme to celebrate Aregbesola’s 67th birthday, in Osogbo.

According to Oba Abolarin, Aregbesola appreciates quality ideas and progressive projects, describing him as reliable person.

He said: “I can’t write my history without mentioning Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. We’ve been together since 1980; we were together in activism and other ideological activities.

“When I wanted to establish my school, I consulted Aregbesola. We share everything in common. Aregbesola will always acknowledge and appreciate good and quality ideas, and progressive thinking. He appreciates progressive projects. He encouraged me to do good things.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t not associate myself publicly with a person like Aregbesola.”

