Connect with us

Politics

Orangun Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin eulogises Aregbesola @67
Advertisement

Politics

Obi of Onitsha commissions 3 roads in Aba, says Alex Otti sent by God to restore Abia

Politics

Only court can determine Nnamdi Kanu’s fate – AGF Fagbemi

Politics

Gov Otti hosts Reps C'tee, restates commitment to accountable governance

Politics

'We have every community in mind,' Gov Otti assures Abians as he marks first year in office

Politics

Ozigbo charges Soludo to conduct proper local government elections

Politics

Gov Yusuf sacks Emir of Kano, approves reappointment of Sanusi

Politics

EFCC arraigns Hadi Sirika, brother on fresh 10-count charge

Politics

JUST IN: Uneasy calm in Kano as assembly repeals law used by Ganduje to dethrone Sanusi

Politics

Osun: Adeleke commissions N1.2bn digital equipment for state broadcasting stations

Politics

Orangun Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin eulogises Aregbesola @67

Published

2 hours ago

on

Orangun Oke-Ila, Oba Abolarin eulogises Aregbesola @67

 

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, has declared that the history of his life is incomplete without mentioning Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the immediate past Minister of Interior and former governor of Osun State.

Oba Abolarin disclosed that Aregbesola encouraged and supported his drive and passion to establish Abolarin College, Oke-Ila, where brilliant indigent students are being educated free of charge.

The monarch spoke on Saturday at a programme to celebrate Aregbesola’s 67th birthday, in Osogbo.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to Oba Abolarin, Aregbesola appreciates quality ideas and progressive projects, describing him as reliable person.

He said: “I can’t write my history without mentioning Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. We’ve been together since 1980; we were together in activism and other ideological activities.

“When I wanted to establish my school, I consulted Aregbesola. We share everything in common. Aregbesola will always acknowledge and appreciate good and quality ideas, and progressive thinking. He appreciates progressive projects. He encouraged me to do good things.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t not associate myself publicly with a person like Aregbesola.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *