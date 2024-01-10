Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank

The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria’s inflation will ease in 2024 as the effects of last year’s foreign exchange (FX) market and petrol subsidy reforms continue to wane.
The Bretton Woods institution made the projection in its ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report for January 2024.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year announced a change in the operations in the FX market by collapsing all the exchange windows into the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window.
The market has continued to record high levels of fluctuations since the reform, worsening Nigeria’s inflation which currently stands at 28.2 percent.
Another major reform implemented by the federal government was the removal of the petrol subsidy.
Speaking on its outlook for the country’s economy, the World Bank, said the structural reforms will boost fiscal revenue over the period in Nigeria.
The bank also said the country’s per capita income will return to its pre-pandemic level by 2025.
Per capita income (PCI) or total income measures the average income earned per person in a given area (city, region, country) in a specified year.
“Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025 — up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage point, respectively, since June — as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruits,” World Bank said.
“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.
“Growth is expected to be driven mainly by agriculture, construction, services, and trade.
”Inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and removal of fuel subsidies fade.
“These structural reforms are expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period”.
The multilateral institution added that growth in sub Saharan Aftica is expected to pick up in 2024 and 2025, approaching its average rate of the past two decades.
Over 63,000 Nigerians benefited from FG’s free train rides – NRC
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that over 63,000 passengers have taken advantage of the free train rides palliative for the Yuletide season declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in seven days spanning December 21 to December 26.
The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Fidet Okhiria, revealed this to journalists at a media interactive session in Lagos.
He commended the Federal Government for coming up with the free train ride for 15 days, adding that over 63,000 passengers had benefited so far from the initiative on all its routes.
Okhiria encouraged people to key into the government initiative through the online platform, especially during and after the festive period.
He also said the corporation was working on some rolling stocks to increase number of coaches and trips from Lagos to Ibadan, amongst other routes.
The managing director said that the corporation was partnering with various organisations on its freight as well as ensuring safety of its tracks.
“Our minister has given us an assignment to ensure that we are able to move the passengers and freight train between Lagos and Kano.
“We are working on it in-house and we are trying our best to ensure we complete the tracks by the end of December.
”As we speak, a locomotive and wagon have arrived in Minna successfully, and by Saturday, December 30, will be able to move the wagon to Kaduna.
“We have also moved the wagon from Kano to Kaduna. We have some security challenges close to Kaduna; luckily, the military and police are supporting us to ensure that we are able to complete the track between Minna and Kaduna in the next five days”, Okhiria said.
He said the corporation would begin skeletal service round the track and commence train movement in the northern part of the country by January.
Okhiria said that they had issues with vandalism, adding that they just replaced the vandalised clipper between Mokua and Kano on Wednesday.
“We had an issue with Warri-Itakpe track earlier the year, we were able to recover, and now we have commenced full operation along the axis”, he said.
He said that laying of tracks from Port-Harcourt to Maiduguri was ongoing.
“The contractor told me that in 15 days time, the track between Port-Harcourt and Aba will be ready.
“The technical department are working on the rolling track, by the time we occupy the track, it will not be easy to vandalise again”, he said.
Okhiria said that NRC planned to increase the turn around time of the Standard Gauge train between Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe and Abuja-to Kaduna in 2024.
He said that there was no increase in train fare before and after the subsidy removal as the government ensured they gave succour to Nigerians.
Okhiria said that the Federal Government was supportive of the corporation in ensuring more train patronage.
He said that train was the cheapest and safest means of transportation.
“The free train that we are running now, government is providing money for fuel, security and other logistics to ensure we meet the demands of Nigerians during the festive period”, Okhiria said.
Naira notes in circulation drop to N2.7trn as e-Naira jumps by 284%
The volume of naira notes and coins in circulation declined by 14 per cent to N2.65trillion in August 2023, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
This is as the volume of eNaira in circulation rose by 284.6 per cent to N9.78billion in August.
The apex bank disclosed this in its recently published ‘Economic Report’ for August 2023.
The bank noted that the volume of eNaira in circulation is still insignificant when compared to the coins and notes in circulation.
“There was a substantial increase in the eNaira, which rose by 284.6 per cent to N9.78billion, although the ratio of eNaira to CIC at 0.37 per cent remained insignificant, compared with notes and coins which accounted for 99.63 per cent”, he said.
Commenting on currency in circulation, the bank stated that this declined by 11.7 per cent to N2.66trillion in the month.
“Currency-in-Circulation, however, declined by 11.7 per cent to N2.66trillion, which moderated the growth in the reserve money.
“There was a substantial increase in the eNaira, which rose by 284.6 per cent to N9.78billion, although the ratio of eNaira to CIC at 0.37 per cent remained insignificant, compared with notes and coins which accounted for 99.63 per cent.
“The volume of notes and coins, however, declined by 14.0 per cent to N2.65tn at end-August 2023”, it explained.
It highlighted that this reduction was driven by increased use of alternative channels of payment, as more people adopted electronic transfer payments and other electronic platforms.
Since the CBN launched the eNaira in 2021, there have been questions about its adoption.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), about 98.5 per cent of eNaira wallets have remained unused one year after the launch of the digital currency.
In a report titled, ‘Nigeria’s eNaira, One Year After’, the IMF revealed that adoption of eNaira by households and merchants has been slow and low.
“The retail wallet downloads saw a few weeks of initial surge before tapering off. More specially, it only took 25 days for the number of downloaded wallets to reach 500,000 units—but going from there to 600,000 units took another 63 days; and to 700,000 units yet another 143 days.
“As of end-November 2021, the total number of retails eNaira wallets amounted to about 860,000. This is just 0.8 per cent of Nigeria’s active bank accounts. Merchant wallet download has reached about 100,000 in end-June, which is about one eleventh of the number of merchants with Point-of-Sales (POS) terminals—which enables credit or debit card payments”, it said.
Lagos, Ogun are Nigeria’s most economically viable states – Economic Confidential
A report by Economic Confidential, a subsidiary of PR Nigeria, has shown that Lagos and Ogun States are Nigeria’s most economically viable states.
While pointing to Ogun State’s status as Nigeria’s topmost investment destination after Lagos, the report showed that the Gateway state outperformed Rivers State, which joined Lagos and Ogun on the list of economically viable states for the year 2022, along with Kaduna, Kwara, Oyo and Edo States.
According to Economic Confidential, the report, compiled from figures released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), showed that while Lagos received the sum of N370, 921, 413, 425.62 from the Federation Account and generated N651,145, 633.085 as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), while Ogun received N113,404, 027,439.22 from the Federation Account and generated N120,548, 157,140.78 internally.
The third most economically viable state, Rivers, received N363.4billion from the Federation Account and generated N172billion; followed by Kaduna State which received N155billion and generated N58billion.
Others are Kwara which received N99billion and generated N35.7billion; Oyo received N181bn and generated N62billion, while Edo received N147billion in federal allocation and generated N47.4billion.
The results were made known during the presentation of the 2022 Annual States Viability Index Report in Abuja, showing that the total Internally Generated Revenue of N1.5trillion from the seven most viable states in 2022, was almost twice the total IGR of 29 states together that merely generated about N650billion.
Six states, however, including Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Katsina states, failed to generate up to 10% of the total allocations received from the Federal Government for 2022 and were declared insolvent states.
The six states that may not survive without the Federation Account due to their extremely poor internal revenue generation of less than 10% compared to their federal allocations are Bayelsa, Katsina and Akwa Ibom, with Bayelsa bottom of the list with N273billion federal allocation and only N15.9billion IGR, representing 5.81% of the allocations.
Kebbi State with N119billion FAAC allocation and N9billion IGR (7.67%) joins Katsina (N165billion FAAC allocation and N13billion IGR, (7.90%) on the list of economically unviable states, along with Akwa Ibom, which received N360billion and generated N34.8billion (9.66%); Taraba, which received N103billion and generated N10.2billion (9.91%); and Yobe, which received N105billion and generated N10.4billion (9.91%).
According to the report, the poorly performing states were unable to attract investments due to socio-political and economic crises, including insurgency, kidnapping, armed banditry, and herdsmen-farmers clashes.
