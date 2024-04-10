One-third of extremely poor people in sub-Saharan Africa live in Nigeria, Congo – World Bank

The World Bank has said that at least a third of extremely poor people in the Sub-Saharan African live in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Bretton Woods institution which said this in a new report, also stated that the cost of trade in Nigeria and Ethiopia is four to five times higher than what is obtained in the United States due to insecurity, higher transportation costs, topography and poor road infrastructure

The Washington DC based institution further noted that the SSA region with 31 countries stands out globally as having the highest extreme poverty rate, high levels of inequality, and the weakest transmission of growth to poverty reduction.

It revealed this information in its Africa Pulse report titled “Addressing Inequality to Revitalize Growth and Alleviate Poverty in Africa.”

The report highlights that although Sub-Saharan Africa has experienced stretches of growth, sustaining and expanding these periods has proven challenging leading to economic recessions.

It also said Nigeria, Ethiopia, Malawi, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe were the sub-Saharan African countries that recorded the fastest rise in food inflation in February this year.

This statement emerges within the context of a region grappling with soaring inflation rates, pervasive economic instability, and mounting public debts, all of which pose significant challenges and obstacles to sustainable growth and development.

In 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said 63 per cent of persons living in Nigeria (133 million people) were multidimensionally poor due to a lack of access to health, education, and living standards, alongside unemployment and shocks.

According to the report, over half of the population of Nigeria is multi-dimensionally poor, with multidimensional poverty higher in rural areas, where 72 per cent of people are poor, compared to 42 per cent of people in urban areas.

The report read, “While Sub-Saharan Africa has had recent episodes of growth, it has struggled to deepen and lengthen these episodes. Growth tends to be volatile, and when recessions arrive (with high frequency), they are deeper and longer than in other regions. This has had a substantial impact on how broad-based growth of people’s consumption spending in the region. Sub-Saharan Africa stands out globally as having the highest extreme poverty rate, high levels of inequality, and the weakest transmission of growth to poverty reduction. Of the 700 million people living in extreme poverty in 2019, 60 per cent of them were in Sub-Saharan Africa. Along with pockets of high poverty across the region, almost a third of the extreme poor live in two countries—the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria—and another third live in six countries: Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Uganda.”

The report further stated that the pace of economic expansion in the region remains below the growth rate of the previous decade (2000-2014) and is insufficient to have a significant effect on poverty reduction.

“The region also faces the triple challenges of high extreme poverty, high inequality, and low transmission of growth to poverty reduction. The speed of poverty reduction has decreased tremendously since 2014. The rate of reduction was 3.1 per cent between 2010 and 2014, subsequently decreasing to 1.2 per cent between 2014 and 2019. In contrast, the rest of the world reduced extreme poverty on average by 9.2 per cent per year within the same time horizon, suggesting that the African region is falling further behind. In addition, there is substantial regional heterogeneity in where the poor are, with Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for one in three of those living in extreme poverty.”

“At the same time, Sub-Saharan Africa is the second most unequal region in the world. The inequality in countries in the region is higher than that in countries in other regions at similar income levels. While the pace of reduction of monetary poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa has mirrored that of aggregate per capita growth, the rate of transmission of growth to poverty reduction is among the lowest in the world, largely on account of high inequality in the region. Overall, economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has been less “efficient” in reducing poverty as reflected by its median growth elasticity of poverty being the lowest among all regions,” it added.

Highlighting further issues faced in the region, the Bretton Woods Institution stated that the cost of trade in Nigeria and Ethiopia is four to five times higher than what is obtained in the United States due to insecurity, higher transportation costs, topography and poor road infrastructure.

It said the market distortions across Africa result in price differences between imported food and non-food products, indicating a lack of integration across African markets.

It stated, “Similarly, access to product markets is constrained, which prevents firms and farms from scaling up their production. In particular, the lack of connectivity and market integration means that markets are segmented, allowing firms or farms with market power to capture benefits, contributing to income inequality.”

Advertisement

“Studies from the Africa region consistently find spatial differences in prices of imported goods (food and non-food) as well as nontraded agricultural staples, indicating that markets are not well-integrated, and the retail prices of products are affected by distance. For instance, trade costs are four to five times higher in Ethiopia and Nigeria than in the United States, due to poor road infrastructure, low competition in the transportation sector, topography.”

Similarly, the bank noted that food inflation and currency depreciation remain significant factors fueling inflation across the region, contributing to 50 per cent of the overall inflation rate. It increased from 35.41 per cent to 37.91 per cent, with projections indicating a potential all-time high in March. This surge is attributed to heightened demand, elevated transportation expenses, and escalating security concerns.

“By February 2024, about one-third of the Sub-Saharan African countries with monthly available food price information (14 of 40 countries) had double-digit year-on-year rates of food inflation, with the fastest increases experienced in Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe,” it explained.

It said on the other hand, for countries with stubbornly high levels of inflation, the monetary policy stance should remain restrictive — particularly in countries like Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe.

“Inflation is cooling in most SSA economies but remains high compared to pre-pandemic levels. The median inflation in the region is projected to fall from 7.1 per cent in 2023 to 5.1 per cent in 2024 and five per cent in 2025–26,” it added.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has projected that Nigeria’s inflation rate may drop to around 15.1 per cent by 2026 due to the monetary policy tightening and exchange rate stabilisation policy being implemented by the apex bank. It however stated that the rate may drop to 24.8 per cent. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose for the 14th consecutive time in February to 31.70 per cent from 29.90 per cent in the previous month.

The global lender specified that the non-oil sector will see slow growth unless adequate structural reforms are put in place.

“Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 per cent in 2024 and 3.6 per cent in 2025–26 as macroeconomic and fiscal reforms gradually start to yield results. A more stable macroeconomic environment, as the reforms’ initial shock dissipates, will lead to sustained but still slow growth of the non-oil economy. The oil sector is expected to stabilize with a recovery in production and slightly lower prices. Structural reforms will be needed to foster higher growth. Average inflation will remain elevated at 24.8 per cent in 2024, although it is expected to ease gradually to 15.1 per cent by 2026 on the back of monetary policy tightening and exchange rate stabilisation.”

Last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria raised its monetary policy rate for the second straight time by 200 basis points to 24.75 per cent in a bid to fight inflation. In February, the apex bank increased the interest rate by 400 basis points to 22.75 per cent.

Over the past 10 months, the inflation rate in Africa’s most populous nation has accelerated largely on the back of the federal government reforms including the removal of petrol subsidy and naira devaluation.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose for the 14th consecutive time in February to 31.70 per cent from 29.90 per cent in the previous month.

News continues after this Advertisement