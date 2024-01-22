Entrepreneurship would harness potential of youths to drive the economy – Anyaso

Chief Desmond Anyaso, an Abia-born businessman, says entrepreneurship would unlock and harness the potential of youths to drive personal and community advancement, and stem-down the high rate of unemployment in the country.

He suggested that as Nigerians battle for survival in the current harsh economic environment, which he believes, is worsened by youth unemployment, a renewed focus on entrepreneurship would bail Nigeria out of the present economic predicarment.

Anyaso, who is the chairman/chief executive of Caades Group, made the remarks in his Paper titled: “Entrepreneurship for self and community development” which he delivered at a one-day Abia Youths’ Extraordinary Convention 2024, organized by the Progressive Abia Youths (PAY) in Umuahia.

The convention, which had the theme: “The youth: the present and future of democracy,” was designed to galvanize the potential of the Abia youth population by bringing successful indigenous businessmen to share their experiences.

It featured panel discussions, interactive sessions, policy recommendations, youth empowerment opportunities, business clinic, etc, all geared “to champion positive democratic change and all-round development”

Drawing from his experience as a successful businessman with diverse interests in the downstream oil and gas sector, property, hospital business, among others, Anyaso stressed, “We must place a renewed focus on entrepreneurship as a driving force for both personal and communal advancement”

According to him, “there is a huge need to explore the world of entrepreneurship profitably in Nigeria starting from our communities.”

He charged youths to take their destinies in their own hands by embracing entrepreneurship, stressing that as agents of change, the youths should not just sit- down and complain about the challenges Nigeria is passing through, but go out there and carve out their own space in the global economy.

“Youth unemployment is still one of the most pressing issues of our time, noting that solution could be found in the form of products or services by harnessing boundless opportunities around us,” he said.

“Today, I challenge every one of you to embrace the entrepreneurial mindset, not just as a career choice but as a way of life,” he charged Abia youths”.

The businessman further spoke on the need for mentorship of prospective youth entrepreneurs, saying, “it is important to note that true success is not measured in isolation but in the positive impact on the lives of those around us.”

He urged Abia youths to embark on their entrepreneurial journey with purpose, passion, innovation, collaboration, social responsibility, resilience, and boundless success.

He declared: “As we embark on this collective journey of entrepreneurship for self and community development, let us not forget the incredible potential we hold as a united force.

“Together, we can be the architects of change, the champions of progress, and the catalysts for a future that we can be proud to call our own.”

Anyaso, who was the Abia State deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2023 governorship election, was honoured at the event with the award of Distinguished Leader of Abia Youths, said, “When we channel our entrepreneurial spirit towards community development, we become catalysts for change.”

Earlier in his opening address, the President General of PAY, Mr. Kingsley Ekejiuba, described the organization as “an assemblage of first-class Abia Youths who are deeply committed to the development and progress of our state”

He said that the group has, through democratic programs, community engagement, and good governance advocacy, continued to promote peace, unity, progress, and sustainable empowerment of Abia”.