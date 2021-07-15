The Nigerian military on Wednesday released 1,009 repentant Boko Haram insurgents.

The ex terror group members had been in military custody at Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

They were handed over to the Borno State Government in a secret ceremony that was initially billed to take place at an earlier date but was suspended indefinitely by the military authorities at the wake of the appointment of the new COAS.

Sources in the army to PUNCH that the ex-terrorists were handed over to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, who represented the state government at the event.

“The army handed 1,009 Boko Haram insurgents to the state government today (Wednesday). It was done in secret. We were warned not to allow journalists to the venue,” an officer said.

Efforts to reach the Army Public Relations Officer, Operation Hadin Kai, Col. Ado Isa, proved abortive as he did not reply to a text message to his phone.