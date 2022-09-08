Operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) on Thursday raided the residence of Malam Tukur Mamu, the Publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald and Media Consultant to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who withdrew as one of the negotiators for the bandits/terrorists that attacked the March 28 Abuja-Kaduna bound AK-9 train passengers.

A source familiar with the matter told newsmen that the heavily armed DSS personnel stormed Mamu’s residence and the office of the Desert Herald Newspaper at about 12:30 am on Thursday.

It was gathered that the operatives ransacked every nook and cranny of the house and carted away laptops, phones and documents.

The sources, however, said nothing incriminating was found in both the residence as well as the office.

According to him, no fewer than 50 heavily armed operatives in Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander as well as military vehicles raided both the residence and office.

He added that the two wives of the ex-negotiator that were with him when he was arrested, were brought back to the house, but his two sons “are still with him in detention.

Mamu was arrested in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, on Tuesday.

The terrorists’ negotiator was arrested at the Cairo International Airport, Egypt, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj alongside his family members.

The DSS had also claimed the arrest of the negotiator.