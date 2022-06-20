Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has raised an alarm that terrorists are lurking in Nigerian forests.

The governor raised the alarm on Monday while receiving members of the Council of the All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan who came on a condolence visit to the his office. He noted that the time is ripe for Nigerians to be trained on basic civil defense in the fight against terrorism.

He also appealed to the international community to help Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

The governor further said that the country must now accept that it is dealing with terrorism, adding that the June 5th attack in Owo was perpetrated by terrorists.

”We have terrorists in Nigeria. We need the world to assist Nigeria. If Nigeria doesn’t want it, Ondo State wants it. They still attacked somewhere in Ogun State recently. There are terrorists lurking in our forests.”

The governor harped on the need for churches to install CCTV as part of the security measures to prevent the reoccurrence of the Owo terror attack.

He thanked members of his church for deeming it fit to pay the state a condolence visit all the way from Ibadan.

“I belong to a church that I am very proud of. And that church deemed it fit at this time in our state to pay a condolence visit. I thank you”, the governor said.

Earlier, the chairman of the council, Dr. Onnuola Adewunmi, who commiserated with the governor and the people of the state in general over the Owo massacre, assured that the church would intensify prayers for the state

“Sir, you could trust that your church has always been praying for you. You could trust that your church has always supported you in prayers on numerous occasions.

“This one really overwhelmed us, that such a heinous crime could be committed in our land”, he added.

He prayed for improved security in the country and restoration of the lost values in the land.

The team also presented a token for the victims of the Owo terror attack and prayed against such calamity in the state.