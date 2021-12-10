Nigeria has recorded 754 new cases of COVID-19 in 11 states and the federal capital territory, amid global concern about Omicron variant of the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its update for December 9.

According to the data provided by the agency, the states that recorded infections are Lagos (595), FCT (68), Imo (49), Edo (13), Oyo (9), Delta (5), Katsina (4), Kano (3), Plateau (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2) and Rivers (1).

The NCDC said there was one fatality from the infection on Thursday, leaving the total number of fatalities to 2,981.

The NCDC said the report includes 595 confirmed cases reported for Lagos state for December 8 (294) and December 9 (301); 68 confirmed cases reported for the FCT for December 8 (28) and December 9 (40); five confirmed cases reported for Delta state for December 8; 16 discharged cases reported for the FCT for December 8; one discharged case reported for Lagos state for December 6; and one death case reported for Lagos state is for December 6.

To date, 215,918 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria with 207,619 discharges made.