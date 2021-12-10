Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the assassination of Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, describing his killing as heinous and condemnable act.

The commissioner was stabbed to death in sitting room two nights ago by assailants and his remains were buried yesterday at 2:00pm.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sanusi Buba, who confirmed the death of the commissioner while briefing journalists at the residence of the deceased at Fatima Shema Estate hinted that a suspect had been arrested.

The President, who in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, claimed there was no place for such violence in the country, said he was deeply anguished by the tragic killing of the up and coming leader, who had served his community, state and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said, and urged the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice, all those who were behind the dastardly act.

Buba, while briefing journalists, said, “This unfortunate incident happened late yesterday (Wednesday) night. We have evacuated the corpse and investigation has commenced.

“We don’t want to go into details about the circumstances surrounding the killing. A suspect has been arrested and investigation has commenced. The corpse has been evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.”

Governor Aminu Bello Masari and other top government officials have visited the residence of the deceased.

In a related development, bandits on Thursday, invaded Maza-Kuka in Ba’are village, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing no fewer than 15 persons in a mosque.

The villagers were performing their early morning prayers when the gunmen invaded the village in large numbers and attacked the villagers.

The bandits reportedly arrived on motorcycles and went straight into the mosque shooting sporadically resulting in the death of the worshippers.

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, confirmed the incident, but said nine people were killed in the attack.

He stressed that security agencies would continue to discharge their responsibility of protecting lives and properties of Nigerlites and Nigerians while calling for credible intelligence from public.

“The Niger State Police Command has already drafted security personnel to the affected area to further safeguard lives and properties in that community,” the police boss said.

The incident is coming a few months after some worshippers were killed in a mosque at Mazukaka village in Mashegu LGA of the state

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!