NGX Group GMD, Temi Popoola emerges chairman of CSCS

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Mr. Temi Popoola, has been elected Chairman of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, effective April 1, 2024.

He is succeeding Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, who retired after thirteen years of exemplary service as Chairman.

Mr. Popoola, currently the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. A seasoned financial expert, he has a track record of notable achievements in global market growth and operational insight. Mr. Popoola previously served as the CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited, guiding the Exchange through several strategic milestones.

In his statement, Mr. Popoola expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “As I step into the role of Chairman at CSCS, I am honoured and humbled by the opportunity to guide this esteemed organization to new heights of success and impact. With a steadfast dedication to our mission and by building on the very strong foundation that has been laid, I am committed to working with my colleagues on the board, management, and staff to drive growth, foster innovation, and uphold the highest standards of integrity and excellence. Collaborating with all our stakeholders, I am confident that we will chart a course toward continued excellence, delivering value to our clients, shareholders, and the broader financial community.”

Joining Mr. Popoola on the Board are Mr. Samuel Onukwue and Mr. Nonso Okpala, esteemed professionals with extensive experience in the Nigerian capital market ecosystem. Their addition to the Board is expected to further enrich the quality and the collegiate decision-making process at this level of leadership of the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Temi Popoola as our new Chairman and Mr. Samuel Onukwue and Mr. Nonso Okpala as Non-Executive Directors to the CSCS Board. We are confident that their addition to the Board would further enrich the quality and the collegiate decision-making process at this level of leadership of the company,” said Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, MD/CEO of Central Securities Clearing System Plc.

Mr. Jalo-Waziri extended sincere gratitude to Ms. Tinuade Awe, Mr. Seyi Owoturo, and Mrs. Tairat Tijani, who also retired from the Board along with Mr. Onyema, for their outstanding service to the Company.

This appointment marks a significant milestone for CSCS as it strengthens its position in the Nigerian Capital Market. Stakeholders extend their best wishes to Mr. Popoola and looks forward to a successful tenure under his leadership.

