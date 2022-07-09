The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP), has welcomed the release of the longlist for the Nigerian Prize for Literature 2022, just as commended the NLNG for keeping faith with the process through the years.

In support of the laudable objective of the initiative, NBRP, also known as the Network, said it is also opening up its platforms to support awareness of the project through encouraging its members countrywide to read and discuss the books in the lists, including where scheduled, having the writers themselves in attendance.

“This is an excellent opportunity to get people reading,” Richard Mammah, President of the Network, said, adding that “the NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature longlist has opened an exciting season of reading that will linger on long after the winner has been announced.”

Established in February 2020, NBRP only recently carried out a pilot nationwide survey of the State of reading infrastructure in Nigeria.