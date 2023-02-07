World Aje Festival 2023 holds February 10 to 15

As the world herald the aesthetics and beauty of the Yoruba and African traditional values and cultural heritage, Aje Orisa (Wealth, Economic Prosperity and Commerce) is the foremost ancestral deity of love, peace, integrity and development as ordained God Almighty for all mankind, precipitating the hosting of the World Aje Festival 2023 theme: “Aala Aje 2023” slated from 10th February to 15th February, 2023 to be hosted in the heart of Igbore Town, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The festival is organized by the International Organization of Aje Cultural Heritage (Aje Agbaye), under the divine authority of HIs Divine Grace, Oba Isooro O.O.O Dada, Obalesun Obatala Agbaye and guidance of Her Ancestral Majesty, Aare Obabirin Ajetoke Omotunde Oyekan, Obabirin Aje Agbaye, The Paramount Head and Spiritual Head of Aje Orisa Worldwide, and His Majesty, Aare Oba (Barr) Oladotun Hassan, Oba Aala Aje Agbaye and Global President, Yoruba Council Worldwide.

This epoch making event is expected to host His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, Ooni of Ife as Royal Guest of Honour, HRM Oba Oladele popoola Olu Lisa Town ,OLU of Oba / Eerin Town,High Chief Akeem Aremu Oladeinde BOT Aje Agbaye, Oba Aala Aje of Yoruba Land, Oba Tajudeen Busari and Yeye Amero Aje Hilda Busari, Oba Dr Adekunle Aderonmu, Yeyeluwa Olubukola, Yeye Obabirin Aje Europe , Oba( Engr) Olanrewaju Sumonu Oba Oloro Aje Agbaye and a host of other eminent personalities, cultural enthusiasts and tourists.

This year’s festival promises to be the best of it’s kind in the history of Yoruba Land, with lots of side attractions and daily cultural events as follows;

Friday 10th February, 2023 Bibo gbogbo Orisa, Saturday 11th is a special prayers(iwure) and

Itala Aje ceremony Aje ilu Igbore and Aje Oja Eerin.

12th Odun gbogbo Egbe and Grand Finale on

13th, February, 2023 of the World Aje Festival 2023. 14th Adabo(Thanksgiving) and 15th February, 2023 is Oro Aje.

As part of the focus of this year’s festival is mainly to seek the face and intervention of Olodumare (God Almighty) for a peaceful 2023 general elections and transition free of wars, agony and woes.

World Aje Festival is designed to promote the roles, divinity, efficacy and spirituality of Aje deity in the development of the Yoruba and African arts and culture towards attaining national cohesion and development.