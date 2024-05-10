Connect with us

Your policies bringing pain, suffering on Nigerians, Gani Adams tells FG
Your policies bringing pain, suffering on Nigerians, Gani Adams tells FG

Published

18 mins ago

on

Your policies bringing pain, suffering on Nigerians, Gani Adams tells FG

Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has said the policies of President Bola Tinubu led federal government are bringing pain and suffering on Nigerians.

This is as he urged the government to address the sufferings caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and the increase in electricity tariffs.

Adams who spoke during the 2024 edition of the Oke Ibadan festival, organised by Olokun Festival Foundation in Ibadan, Oyo State, noted that while he supported some of the decisions of the government such as allowing states to have independent power, the hike in electricity tariff and other policies have made life unbearable for the people.

“One of the major policies of this administration that I applauded at the onset was the idea of having an Independent Power Supply in the states,” he said.

“There are a lot of advantages the states can get from this initiative. Nigerians have continued to raise their voices against the policy; even as power outages persist in the country. The new tariffs have become a big problem for Nigerians.

“The increase in electricity tariffs had taken a huge toll on the entire system. It has affected all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“Like the growing pain experienced through the hike in the electricity tariffs, the fuel subsidy removal has continued to bring more hardship to Nigerians. It has also affected the Nigerian economy, drifting the country to further inflation.”

On the need for state police, he said the security of lives and property is one of the major responsibilities of government.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

