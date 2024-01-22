Connect with us

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, alias Mr. Ibu, has returned home after spending time in the hospital.

Mr. Ibu in October last year, announced that he was battling with a life-threatening illness, while seeing financial help from the public.

The film star’s plight prompted calls on social media for the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to assist one of its own.

Several people announced their donations to the ailing actor, including the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation, which revealed it “paid the entire medical expenses of Ibu”.

On November 6, Ibu’s family revealed that the actor’s leg had been amputated after undergoing seven surgeries. He, however, remained in the hospital where had been recuperating.

On Sunday, Ken Erics, another Nollywood star, shared an update on Ibu’s recovery after his leg amputation.

In the video, Erics appeared to have visited the residence of Mr Ibu. He was also seen chatting with Mr. Ibu, who sat on one of his couches wearing a brown jalabia.

“Happy Sunday Lovelies ❤️😁 Something to brighten your day,” the film star wrote on Instagram.

