Burna Boy announced as one of headline performers at 2024 Grammy

Grammy-award winning singer, Burna Boy has been unveiled as one of the performers at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 66th Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The organisers of the annual event took to X on Monday to announce that the ‘African Giant’ hitmaker will be gracing the stage this year.

Burna Boy will be performing alongside American heavyweights including Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.

In November 2023, Burna Boy secured four Grammy nominations for ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ (Best Melodic Rap), ‘I Told Them’ (Best Global Music Album), ‘Alone’ (Best Global Music Performance), and ‘City Boys’ (Best African Music Performance).

Burna Boy gained fame in 2013 after releasing ‘Like to Party’, the lead single from his debut album ‘L.I.F.E’.

In 2021, he set a record in Nigeria after his fifth album ‘Twice As Tall’ won the ‘Best World Music Album’ category at the Grammys.

