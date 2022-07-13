Adebayo Obajemu

Edwin Igbiti has been elected the 51st President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria following the completion of Dr. Muftau Oyegunle’s two-year tenure as the President of the Institute.

Igbiti’s inauguration is billed to hold this week, making him the 51st president/chairman of the Council of the premier professional body in the country.

He has a solid and impressive educational background with many years of professional experience, and he remains one of the strongest and renowned voices in the insurance industry and the corporate business environment in Nigeria.