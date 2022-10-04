Mr. Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate of has accused security agencies of secretly arresting his supporters.

The former Anambra governor also kicked against attack on his supporter known as Peter Obi Flag Boy and his camera man in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

Obi in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Tuesday said that elections cannot be described as free and fair when certain groups employ the tools of intimidation to silence the opposition during campaigns and at polls.

He said, “Elections are not deemed free and fair when a certain group employs the tool of intimidation to ensure that the opposition is silenced, both at the campaigns and at the polls.

“Peaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed. Both and other ordered liberties cannot be breached willfully by security agents.

“Recent reports of OBIdients being silently arrested by some security agents are extremely disturbing and condemnable.

“We must ensure that everyone is given a level playing field in the forthcoming elections, and that no eligible Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation is disenfranchised, more so through violence and intimidation.

“I call on the Federal and State agencies to remind their operatives on the need to respect civil liberties.”